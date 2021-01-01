The Paul Green Carmel Sneaker brings the fashionable casual look to a whole new level. With easy wear, you'll be able to go about your day in style. Leather upper with side-zip closure, and lace-up adornment featuring five pairs of eyelets. Padded tongue and collar. Soft terry cloth lining for ultimate comfort. Leather insole provides support. Latex outsole offers grip and stability. Paul Green logo on tongue and printed on outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 10 oz Product measurements were taken using size AT 6.5 (US Women's 9), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Please Note: When you receive your shoes, the US size ordered will be printed on the box. The size printed on the shoe itself is its equivalent in Austrian sizing, which is 2.5 sizes smaller.