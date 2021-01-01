Queen Street Carmella 4-pc. Floral Comforter Set, One Size , Brown

Carmella features a woven chenille that combines a taupe background with a gorgeous sunlight colored woven flower design. This luxurious pattern brings a worldly enchantment to any bedroom. The striking combination of intricate fabrics as well as warm colors of gold and rust truly make the Carmella Collection a one of a kind pattern. This set includes 1 comforter, 2 pillow shams with hidden zipper closure, and 1 split-corner tailored bedskirt.# Pieces In Set: 4Included: 1 Comforter(s), 2 King Sham(s), 1 Bed Skirt(s) With 15 Inch DropFeatures: Oversized ComforterBed Skirt Drop: 15 InWarmth Factor: HeavyweightBed Size: KingFill Weight: 8 oz. of FillBedding Measurements: 110 Width/Inches, 96 Length/InchesBedding Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterBedding Filling Content: 100% PolyesterBed Skirt Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: ChenilleSham Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterDecorative Pillow Filling Content: 100% PolyesterDecor Styles: TraditionalSham Care: Dry Clean OnlyBedding Care: Dry Clean OnlyBed Skirt Care: Dry Clean OnlyCountry of Origin: Imported