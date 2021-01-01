Vitamin A Carmen Bottoms Full

Sunshine and sun-kissed skin will be yours in the Vitamin A Carmen Bottoms that is constructed in a tonal ribbed design, low-rise waist with comfortable stretch that hugs the body in contrast color. Cheeky rear coverage. Bikini top not included. 76% recycled nylon, 24% Lycra spandex. Hand wash cold, lay flat to dry. Made in the USA. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 30 in Product measurements were taken using size 4. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.