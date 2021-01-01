MISA Los Angeles Carmen Skirt in White. - size S (also in M, XS) MISA Los Angeles Carmen Skirt in White. - size S (also in M, XS) 100% poly. Made in USA. Dry clean only. Partially lined. Smocked elastic waistband in back. Semi-sheer georgette fabric with polka dot appliques and metallic silver threading throughout. Flounce trim and hem slitItem not sold as set. Skirt measures approx 33 in length. MISA-WQ115. URSK7731. Shadi Askari-Farhat, the designer behind Tbags Los Angeles, launched MISA in Spring 2016. A combination of her daughter's names, Milla and Sayeh, the label embodies the natural evolution of the designer with an elevated femininity and sophistication. Deeply inspired by her travels and love for global style, MISA is for the modern-day bohemian who spends her life travelling the world, leaping from one exotic location to another.