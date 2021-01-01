Crayo Carnival Quartz Lime and White Dial Ladies Watch CR0706

Lime-plated stainless steel case with a lime and white nylon strap. Fixed white rubber-covered bezel. Lime and white dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numerals mark the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around an inner ring. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Case diameter: 39 mm. Case thickness: 10 mm. Oval case shape. Band width: 20 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Crayo Carnival Lime and White Lime Stainless Steel Ladies Watch CR0706.