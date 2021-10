A feather drop pair of earrings with sparkly cubic zirconia are a chic new go-to. . Caroline cubic zirconia crystal feather drop earrings. Loop closure. Approx. 2" length. Imported Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Puerto Rico, APO, FPO or P.O. Boxes. Wipe with a damp cloth. Keep Away from water. Store in fabric pouch Rhodium Plated Brass, Cubic Zirconia Crystal