Carols Daughter Almond Milk Restoring Hair Conditioner For Extremely Damaged Hair, 2 Fluid Ounce

Almond Milk Restoring Conditioner softens and restores hair while reducing signs of damage-Damage is difficult to control and that's why we have blended some of the most powerful ingredients into this Almond Milk collection Daily damage from heat-styling tools, coloring & harsh environmental aggressors can leave hair damaged, porous & rough-This nourishing cream softens & restores weakened, over-processed hair & protects against future damage The Almond Milk nourishing cream formula is blended with Aloe Butter & Extract, Shea Butter, Sweet Almond Oil & Coconut Oil making it great for both natural & color treated hair-Gentle enough to use daily or as a co-wash Our Almond Milk Conditioner is Paraben Free, and contains No Mineral Oil, No Artificial Colors and No Petroleum to help repair & restore hair from daily damage, as well as strengthen & protect hair against future damage The Almond Milk Collection was created to protect over-processed & extremely damaged hair-infused with ingredients like Almond, Aloe, & proteins to strengthen your hair from root to tip, helping defend against future breakage