Wrangler Carpenter Jean

100% Cotton Mexico Machine Wash ROOM2MOVE COMFORT. For long days on the job, you want a work jean that keeps you comfortable. Made with a relaxed fit, this pant features an action gusset crotch and deep front pockets for added range of movement and comfort in wear. CLASSIC CARPENTER STYLE. Great for any woodworker or craftsman, this classic carpenter jean is designed in an authentic carpenter style. Durable materials and tool pocket details keep you protected and efficient in the workplace. ALL DAY COMFORT. These durable carpenter jeans are made from 100% Cotton Durashield Denim that keeps you comfortable all day and built to last through any task. HEAVY-DUTY CONSTRUCTION. These work jeans are made to last with durable reinforcements at stress points - reinforced tape measure clip, belt loops, and back pockets lined with 7.25 oz. white pocketing, UTILITY STORAGE. Built with (2) slash pockets, (2) back pockets, (2) utility pockets on the right leg, and (1) hammer loop on the left leg, these carpenter jeans keep your tools easily accessible.