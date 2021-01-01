Stainless steel case with a black (alligator) leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Black dial with luminous rhodium-plated hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 12 hour. Tag Heuer calibre 16 automatic movement, based upon Valjoux 7750, containing 25 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 42 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 41 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Carrera Series. Sport watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Automatic Black Dial Mens Watch CBK2110.FC6266.