Silver-tone fine-brushed and polished stainless steel case with a silver-tone stainless steel bracelet. Green dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Tachymeter. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 1/10th of a second. Tag Heuer Calibre 02 Automatic movement, containing 33 Jewels, composed of 168 parts, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 80 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Transparent see through case back. Round case shape, case size: 44 mm. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Carrera Series. Watch label: Swiss Made. Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Automatic Green Dial Mens Watch CBN2A10.BA0643.