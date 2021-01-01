Carrot Cupcake Party Confetti Birthday Event, SandyMApparel Tote Bag

Carrot Cupcake Party Confetti Birthday Event tee and accessories. Celebrate with this delicious carrot cake cupcake fashion. Looks so good you may want to eat it. Confetti fashion, for gathering, picnic, gender reveal, muffin, what's in the oven, sweets. Birthday, graduation, baby shower, bridal shower, or any day for the baker, bakery, baking, food tasting party. Food lovers, foodie, dessert lover, cake lover, cupcake lover, carb lover, comfort food. Celebrate anti-bullying, kindness, happiness, love. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.