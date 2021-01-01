Naturopathica Carrot Seed Soothing Facial Oil By Naturopathica in Blue

With an ultra-calming blend of botanical oils think protective carrot seed and anti-inflammatory evening primrose this hydrating treatment deeply nourishes your skin while soothing redness. How to use: Apply a few drops to your fingertips, then massage into clean skin using circular motions. About Naturopathica Founded by Barbara Close in 1995, Naturopathica aims to educate people on the benefits of holistic health and its connection to beauty. Drawing from Close's knowledge as an herbalist, esthetician, and aromatherapist, Naturopathica is committed to using clean, sustainable ingredients to treat the source of imbalance rather than the symptom, providing lasting results you can trust.