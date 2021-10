An impressive amount of space in a convenient Carry On size (most airlines), securely closes with a #10 YKK main zipper access Our split level design with mesh divider and our exterior padded 17" laptop sleeve pocket makes for easy access and organization while you travel Built for travel efficiency with tuck away ID pocket for security, retractable handle & replaceable 8cm urethane wheels Dimensions: 22 x 15 x 9" Limited Lifetime