Solid & Striped Carson Dress in White. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Solid & Striped Carson Dress in White. - size L (also in M, S, XS) 62.4% viscose 33.6% nylon 4% poly. Hand wash cold. Unlined. Open crotchet fabric. Metallic threading throughout. Undergarment not included. Imported. SLST-WD21. SP21-343TMM-R. Solid & Striped was established in New York in November of 2012. Their mission is to design and produce a timeless collection of swimwear and loungewear that is made with the highest quality European and Japanese fabrics available. Each item is defined by an elegant simplicity that makes each piece essential to a classic wardrobe.