Made from waxy vegetable-tanned leather and detailed with Western-style piping, the Carson are one of the most highly anticipated tall boot styles this season. They're propped up on a low heel with an inside zipper closure. - Leather lined- Leather outsole- 15" shaft height- 14 1/2" shaft circumference- 1 3/4" heel height- Imported | Frye Carson Piping Tall Boots, Low Heel in Graphite Size 10