Bao Bao Issey Miyake Cart One-Tone Tote

A large tote in a soft textile design with Miyake's signature geometric triangular appliqu s throughout. Adjustable dual top handles Open top with snap closure One interior compartment Interior zip pocket Polyurethane printed cotton Lining: Nylon Made in Japan SIZE 17"W x 14.25"H x 5.75"D ABOUT THE BRAND Known for a technology-driven ethos, Japanese designer Issey Miyake has been at the forefront of innovative, architectural design since 1971. His experimentation with pleating resulted in beautiful, wrinkle-proof ready-to-wearand a new linePleats Please Issey Miyake. The multi-talented designer also expanded into fragrance and an accessory line of geometric statement bags under the name Bao Bao Issey Miyake. Color: Lavender.