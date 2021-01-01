Carter Beauty Full Measure HD Foundation - Crème Brulee, 1.01 oz

The Full Measure HD Foundation is light-weight and easily glides onto the skin leaving incredible coverage as a strong base for any type of makeup look The texture of this foundation is long-wearing, water-based, and oil-free, the finish is matte, flawless, and high-definition and offers full coverage This HD foundation was developed to create impeccable looks that last and is buildable for medium to full coverage Carter Beauty by Marissa Carter combines professional quality with Insta-worthiness; all products have a strong focus on packaging and “pigments that pack a punch” Carter Beauty by Marissa Carter is a Peta-approved member of Beauty Without Bunnies, is cruelty-free and never tests their products on animals