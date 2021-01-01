Case Compatible with Apple Watch 42mm Series 3 Series 2 Series 1 Overall Protective Case Ultrathin TPU Cover Compatible for iWatch 42mm Series 3 2.

Compatible Modles: cases are designed for Apple Watch 42mm Series 3, Series 2, Series 1 Premium Material: High quality soft TPU case offer overall protection to your apple watch against scratches, drops and bumps Ultra-Thin Design: Our cases are only 0.3mm without adding any extra bulk. It is very sensitive to touch and handle Precise Cutouts: Precise hole cutouts allow easy access to the screen and keep all features accessible What You Get: Three different color cases for your Apple Watch 42mm Series 3, Series 2, Series 1