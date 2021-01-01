3 Pack Case Compatible with Arlo Pro Arlo Pro 2 Smart Security 100 WireFree Cameras Protective Silicone Skin Cover for Arlo Pro Camera Black

Perfectly designed for Arlo Pro & Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Smart Security Camera and allow for Night Vision. Made of durable slim silicone, the cover is durable enough to protect your camera but thin enough not to affect the mount. Soft and elastic material, easy to slip and replace, allows you to slip on the skins within seconds, snug fit the camera like a glove. Protect and camouflage your Arlo Pro & Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Smart Security Camera to blend seamlessly to the color tone of the wall, ceiling or other surfaces mounted on. Whats included in the package: 3 x Silicone Skins (The Camera not included)