Case for Airpods Accessories Set Airpod Silicone Case Cover with KeychainStrapEarhooksAccessories Storage Travel Box for Apple Airpods 21 Best.

[Package Include] Airpods Case, Adjustable Airpods Strap, Airpods Ear Hooks, Carabiner and Airpod Accessories Carrying Bag. [Silicone Case Specifically Design for Airpods] Light and thin touch feelings, Impact resistant, Scratch proof. Precise cutouts for easy access to the charging port. [Soft Silicone Airpod Strap & Earpods Hook] Flexible, comfortable. Easy installation, adsorption strength fastening and wear it firmly. [Travel Protection and Storage EVA Case] Practical and Portable, with a detachable stainless steel carabiner, easy to carry by attach to belt or larger bag. [Focus on Apple Accessories] Quality guarantee, More steady and On time shipment, 30-day money-back guarantee for any reason. Best Gift for your apple airpod.