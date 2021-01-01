Case for Airpods, Airpods Protective Cover, Hard PC Skin Kit for Girls Men Women Compatible with Airpods 2 & 1 Charging Case with Carabiner [Front.

Best Quality Guranteed. Made of Premium PC Material with Vivid Pattern- Airpods protective cover made of PC material, drop- resistant, give a good protection to your lovely Airpods, keep your Airpods always new condition. Compatible with Airpods 1&2, Front LED Visible- This Apple Airpods case work for Airpods 1&2, front Led visible, support the Airpods wireless and wire charging case. Portable Stainless Keychain: AirPods cover equipped with premium high toughness stainless keychain instead of alloy one to have a longer lifespan. It can hang on backpack, waist band etc. Never worry to lose your airpods! Easy to Install & Remove- After put the Airpods into our protective case, you still can access to the sync sensor button and lightning charger port. Not need to remove the case when charging your Airpods charging case. lt is lightweight and thin, make your Airpod charging case look beautiful, not bukly. Package & Multi-color:1 x Airpods case, 1 x Stai