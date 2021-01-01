Case for Airpods Upgrade AirPods Protective Metal Case with Air Pods Accessories Keychain Soft SiliconeHard Aluminum Slim PortableShockproof.

2020 New Arrival Case for Airpods 2&1Front LED visible for Apple AirPods charging case 2 & 1. Metal matte touch feeling make your air pods charging case looks luxury and unique. Aluminum Material for Crush Resistant & Easy heat dissipationNot like other airpods silicone case, Airpods Metal case has easy heat dissipation, with impact-resistant, high strength, durability and deformation of the good, increased Apple Airpods lifespan. 360 Scrachproof, Shockproof & Dust ProofTop soft Inside silicone design to protect your Apple Airpods case from scratches, drop and shock. Anti-dust Bottom charging port cover allows convenient charging without removing the case. Never Lose Your AirpodsSoft silicone airpods earhook can be attched to ear tightly when exercising. Silicone flexible strap make airpods work as sports earphones on your neck. With a detachable stainless steel carabiner, easy to carry by attach to backpack, belt, bag or purse.