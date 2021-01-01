Case for Garmin Edge 520 Plus Silicone Protective Cover GPS Bike Computer Accessories

Designed for GarminEdge520 Plus This case is compatible with GarminEdge520 Plus GPS bike. The simple and elegant case features a refined design for a maximum durable performance. Full ProtectionMilitary Drop Test Passed. Strong structure provides 360 full body protection for your brand new GPS Device. Unique shock-absorption design: 4 corners effectively absorb shocks. Raised edges design ensures extra protection for the screen, whether you are cycling, hiking or practicing any other outdoor activity. Superior Quality & Durable Liquid SiliconeThis simple and flexible case is made from superior quality liquid silicone gel, anti-slip, safe and environmental friendly, super soft, durable and resistant to turn yellow with the time. Perfect FitFit your device just like a glove! You can easily access all port and features at the precise cutouts made from precision molding. Patented fingerprint response key provides user-friendly grip for