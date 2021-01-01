Balenciaga Cash Card Holder in Blue Grained leather with leather lining. Made in Italy. Open top with leather string closure. Four exterior card slots. Screen print logo detail at front. Measures approx 4W x 3H x 0.5D. BALF-WY650. 593812-1IZI3-4890. About the designer: Creative director since 2015, Demna Gvasalia continues Balenciaga’s tradition of extreme experimentation, bringing his uniquely subversive vision to the storied French house. Merging the worlds of streetwear and high fashion, and blatantly disregarding industry conventions, Gvasalia reconfigures the label’s archival pieces with signature exaggerated silhouettes, asymmetric cuts, and acid colorways. Androgynous blazers, trench coats, and wool overcoats are cut in oversized shapes, while t-shirts, hoodies, and knitwear feature signature logo graphics.