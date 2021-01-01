Brunello Cucinelli Cashmere-Blend Monili Panel Knit Sweater

This rich 2-ply wool, cashmere and silk knit crewneck sweater is trimmed with the brand's signature monili in a geometric paneled fashion adding subtle shimmer to the piece. Crewneck Long sleeves Pullover style Rib-knit trim Monili panels Virgin wool/cashmere/silk Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Beginning with a focus in masterfully constructed cashmere pieces, Brunello Cucinelli's namesake heritage label quickly grew to be synonymous with fine Italian craftsmanship and casual luxury. Every sumptuous piece of knitwear or impeccably tailored separate is made in his studio in Solomeo, a 14th-century Italian village he worked to restore and rebuild. Advanced European - Brunello Cucinelli > Brunello Cucinelli > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Brunello Cucinelli. Color: Brown. Size: Large.