LPA Cashmere Cable Knit Easy Pant in Tan. - size M (also in XS) LPA Cashmere Cable Knit Easy Pant in Tan. - size M (also in XS) 100% cashmere. Elastic waistband. Cable knit fabric with ribbed cuffs. Item not sold as a set. 15 at the knee narrows to 10 at the leg opening. LPAR-WP185. LPK230 S21. Meet LPA - The coveted label designed by Lara Pia Baroncini, for the quintessential cool girl with a raw, unapologetic attitude. The line oozes Italian romance, effortless California cool, and a casual tomboy appeal. Cut from satins and silks to cashmere and wool blends, featuring feminine shapes with flattering drapes, the eponymous ready-to-wear label is made with love for bad chicks.