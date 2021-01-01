Enza Costa Cashmere Cuffed Off Shoulder Long Sleeve Top in Tan. - size XS (also in L) Enza Costa Cashmere Cuffed Off Shoulder Long Sleeve Top in Tan. - size XS (also in L) 85% cotton 15% cashmere. Hand wash cold. Asymmetrical neckline. Lightweight brushed knit fabric. Tonal ribbed sleeve with thumbhole. Back center seam detail. Made in USA. ENZA-WS850. CJ3547. Designer of Enza Costa, Rogue, is a Canadian born based in Los Angeles. The line consists of comfortable yet luxurious fabrics like silk, cashmere, and supima and definitely brings to the collection a sort of understated sheer elegance. A staple must-have in any wardrobe, her tees are featured on celebs like Kristen Bell and Jennifer Lopez.