ColourPop Cashmere Forever Eyeshadow Palette

Cashmere Forever Eyeshadow Palette - You know you love monochromatic purples, try them with this ultra luxe Cashmere Forever Eyeshadow Palette from ColourPop! Features a range of rich purples, lavender, and violet in 2 icy metallics and 3 saturated mattes. Benefits Highly pigmented shadow that applies evenly and feels ultra-velvety and silky Long wearing formula contains a unique combination of softer powders which adheres easily to the eyes, gives a soft focus effect, and blends smoothly and evenly. Finish: metallic, matte Shade: purples Cruelty Free Vegan Shades softie: pale warm lavender with a pink duo chrome finish wanted*: matte true lavender grafting*: bright metallic warm violet madison*: matte cool-toned purple 5th ave*: matte rich violet - Cashmere Forever Eyeshadow Palette