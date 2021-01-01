Lafayette 148 New York Cashmere Mockneck Sweater

Ribbing adds shape and structure this oversized-fit cashmere sweater. Mockneck Long drop sleeves Pullover style Ribbed trim Cashmere Hand wash Imported SIZE & FIT Slim fit Inseam, about 28.25 Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Named after its original address, Lafayette 148 New York was founded in 1996 with the intention to create an inclusive line of beautifully crafted clothing for women. The labels sophisticated designs are a result of top-of-the-line fabrics, clean silhouettes and superior craftsmanship. Designer Lifestyle - Lafayette 148 > Lafayette 148 New York > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Lafayette 148 New York. Color: Ultra Marine. Size: Medium.