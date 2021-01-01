Akris Cashmere Piqu Knit Pants

These elegantly knitted pants flaunt a streamlined silhouette. Elasticized waist Pull-on style Side slash patch pockets Cashmere Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 11" Inseam, about 29" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1922 in St. Gallen, Switzerland, the name Akris was derived from founder Alice-Kriemler Schoch's initials. The entrepreneurial designer first started designing dotted aprons with intricate embroidery and soft cotton, which quickly grew into a full line of ready-to-wear. Almost 100 years later, the brand is now helmed by her grandsons. Creative Director Albert Kriemler continues to pay homage to his grandmother through polka-dot lined clothing, luxe fabrications and modern designwhich now include sleek accessories like the cult-favorite AI trapezoidal handbag. Designer Rtw - Akris > Akris > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Akris. Color: Aluminium. Size: 8.