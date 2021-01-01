Theory Cashmere Waffle Knit Hoodie

This rich waffle knit zip-front hoodie has a luxe cashmere fabrication making it a chic loungewear piece. Drawstring hood Long sleeves Front zip close Side seam pockets Rib-knit trim Waffle knit finish Cashmere Dry clean Imported of Imported fabric SIZE & FIT About 24" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND I n 2000, founders Andrew Rosen and Elie Tahari launched Theory with a focus on innovative, comfortable stretch pants for women. Since then, the New York-based brand has become well-known for its mastery of polished, well-tailored separates for women and men. Contemporary Sportswear - Theory Sportswear > Theory > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Theory. Color: Deep Navy. Size: XS.