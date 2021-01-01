Brunello Cucinelli Cashmere Zip Hoodie

Boxy in silhouette, this cashmere hoodie merges fine craftsmanship with athleisure cool. Attached drawstring hood Long sleeves Rib-knit cuffs and hem Zip front Separated front kangaroo pouch Cashmere Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 28" from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND Beginning with a focus in masterfully constructed cashmere pieces, Brunello Cucinelli's namesake heritage label quickly grew to be synonymous with fine Italian craftsmanship and casual luxury. Every piecefrom knitwear to suiting to accessoriesis made in Cucinelli's Solomeo studio, located in a 14th-century Italian village. Men Luxury Coll - Brunello Cucinelli > Brunello Cucinelli > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Brunello Cucinelli. Color: Navy. Size: 40.