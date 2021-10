Closeout . Treat your feet to the breathable comfort of Sockwelland#39;s Cashmerinoand#174; Skinny Minnie socks, made from a temperature-regulating, itch-free, odor-resisting merino wool blend with spandex for a just-right fit every time you slip them on. Available Colors: NEEDS COLOR, SPEARMINT, BLACK, VIOLET, CHARCOAL, ESPRESSO, MULBERRY, KHAKI, CONCORD, TEAL, WINE. Sizes: S/M, M/L.