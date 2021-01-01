Oliver Peoples Casian Sunglasses in Black Acetate frame. Made in Italy. Lens measures approx 54mm. Bridge measures approx 19mm. Arm measures approx 145mm. 100% UV protection. Includes cleaning cloth and foldover hard leather case. OPEO-UA67. 0OV5444SU. About the designer: Since its 1986 debut in Los Angeles, Oliver Peoples has become a leader in international eyewear. Founded by brothers Larry and Dennis Leight, in addition to a collection of rare vintage glasses, the company also designs their own line of eyewear and regularly teams up with designers for special-edition frames. Oliver Peoples is a fashion scene fixture, with features in a range of publications, movies, and on countless celebrities.