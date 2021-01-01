Casino Birthday Bubbie Gambler Poker Gambling Poker Player Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the Money Betting design of our Card Games themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Nana fans, this Card Player trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10366000061 ways to use this vintage Playing Cards themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Deck of Cards inspired look your Granny addicts will surely love. Perfect for Birthdate everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.