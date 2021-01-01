The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. The prAna Caslelo Shorts offer form and function for a variety of workouts yet, comfy enough for lounging at home. bluesign approved materials. Moisture wicking. Standard fit. Recycled polyester blend stretch performance woven. Pull-on short with elasticized waistband with adjustable draw string. Front patch pockets. Hidden stash pocket with invisible zip closure in left pocket bag. Metal logo at center back waistband. 68% recycled polyester, 19% polyester, 13% elastane. Machine wash. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 28 in Outseam: 10 in Inseam: 2 in Front Rise: 12 in Back Rise: 14 in Leg Opening: 26 in Convertible Inseam: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (Women's 4-6), inseam 2. Please note that measurements may vary by size.