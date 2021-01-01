Song of Style Caspian Top in Green. - size S (also in L, M, XS) Song of Style Caspian Top in Green. - size S (also in L, M, XS) 81% poly 16% nylon 3% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Front button closure. Ribbed edges. Soft terrycloth fabric. Item not sold as a set. SOSR-WS151. SOSS344 U21. The Song of Style girl is understated yet elevated. She's not consumed by trends, but instead focuses on timeless pieces. She is energetic, artsy, bold, and colorful... just like founder Aimee Song. An influential fashion and lifestyle blogger, Aimee's passion for art, photography, and architecture inspire the SOS collection's signature looks: puffy-sleeved dresses, retro tailoring, and offbeat color combinations and textures. It infuses even the simplest basics with playful details and hints of glamour. In essence, Song of Style encourages individuality and all the fun ways to express it.