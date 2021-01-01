Introduced nearly a decade ago, an original icon, inspired by kilim motifs and traditional Southwestern design â The Kendra Scott Cass Drop Earrings bring a touch of heritage detail to one of our most beloved looks. Mauve Abalone Shell is the artful inner shell of a mollusk, whose hard, rock like outer shell disguises the moody natural mix of blue and green underneath. Never dyed or enhanced in any way, Abalone Shell is one of nature's most dazzling materials, inspiring stability, energy, and protection. Gray Banded Agate is known to inspire grounding, harmony, and peace, each piece of genuine Agate is completely unique with natural color and banding that brings one of a kind personality to every design. Designed in 14K gold or rhodium plated over brass, crafted with Mauve Abalone, glass beads, Gray Banded Agate, or dyed Teal Howlite in a shiny finish. Matching drop style earrings with curved wire back. For long-lasting wear, remove jewelry when bathing or washing your hair, swimming, exercising, or styling your hair â as soaps, chlorine, detergents, cleaning agents, and hair products can remove the plating. Imported. Measurements: Width: 3 4 in Height: 1 1 4 in