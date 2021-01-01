Saint Laurent Cassandra Espadrille Wedge in Black Calf leather upper and leather sole. Made in Italy. Approx 115mm/ 4.5 inch woven wedge. Wrap around ankle strap with buckle closure. Interlocking logo accent on front. SLAU-WZ435. 557208 0MUUU. About the designer: SAINT LAURENT has been influencing and revolutionizing the fashion industry since the debut of its iconic ‘Rive Gauche’ collection in 1966 - the couture house was the first to create a ready-to-wear capsule. The sleek, precisely tailored staples, like the signature biker jackets, transcend seasons and trends. Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello continues to honor the label’s illustrious reputation by reintroducing cult styles, including the ‘Lou’ handbag and ‘Tribute’ sandals.