Amazing custom name that reads: It's A Cassandra Thing You Wouldn't Understand. Name tags on cases that will make great gift. Mix it with custom name jewellery, custom gift bags with name Cassandra Birthday gift. Is your daughter's, wife's, mom's, auntie's name Cassandra? You've found amazing gift for her. Dear customers please click on our brand for more names and designs we have. Thank you. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem