Vintage Cassette Tape, I'm Not Old I'm A Classic 1958 Birthday, Best Of 1958 Made In 1958, Vintage 1958 Birthday , Awesome Since 1958, Vintage Born In 1958, Legend Born In 1958 This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.