PISTOLA Cassie Crop Super High Rise Straight Crop in Blue. - size 29 (also in 24, 25, 26, 27, 28) PISTOLA Cassie Crop Super High Rise Straight Crop in Blue. - size 29 (also in 24, 25, 26, 27, 28) 100% cotton. Made in China. Machine wash. Button fly. 5-pocket styling. Light whiskering along pockets. Destroyed detail throughout. 17 at the knee breaks to 16 at the leg opening. PSTL-WJ132. P6323RLP-ELX. PISTOLA is a premium denim label offering contemporary ready-to-wear collections designed with the modern woman's independent spirit in mind. Founded in 2013 by industry veteran Grace Na, Pistola skillfully blends expert cuts with a streetwise sensibility. Designed in California, PISTOLA garment is meticulously crafted, elevating everyday material with precise fits and utilitarian style edge, to give women thoughtfully designed classics as wardrobe essentials to live in. PISTOLA stands by the guiding principle that high-quality denim is for everyone, forever.