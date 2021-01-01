Lodge Cast Iron Lodge Logic 8” Skillet, fire

Made to go from the kitchen to the camp fire, the Lodge® Cast Iron Lodge Logic 8" Skillet is ideal for cooking smaller meals while on-the-go. Prepare breakfast quickly with this cast iron skillet. Ideal for any cooking surface, the cast iron material features convectional heating with superior heat retention. The Lodge Cast Iron Lodge Logic 8” Skillet features a depth of 1 3/4" for thorough cooking. Add this skillet to your camp cooking tools for an easier way to prepare meals. FEATURES: 8” diameter Cast Iron skillet Seasoned and ready to use Durable reinforced cast iron material Non-stick surface Even heat retention and even heating 1 3/4” depth Model: L5SK3