This retro Castaic Lake CA design features a California sunset. Perfect for those who love hiking, camping, hunting, fishing, and the outdoors of California and the Sierra Pelona Mountains. Ready for a cool retro Castaic Lake California design? This design is perfect for lovers of CA and the mountains, is into hiking, the beaches of California, fishing, and camping in the beauty of Sierra Pelona Mountains and California's outdoors. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem