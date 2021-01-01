Castilla y León Pride Salamanca Castile and León Roots Premium T-Shirt

Salamanca, distressed design with Spain flag shield. Let everyone know about your Castilla y León roots and express your Spanish pride and heritage with this cool Castile and León apparel. Are you looking for Castilla y León wear for your Spanish friend or family? This Spain pride design is perfect for anyone who loves Castile and León and Espana. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.