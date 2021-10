Streamlined for maximum style and functionality, the Casual Mesh Pocket Backpack from Everest offers a perfect carrying solution for students, vacationers, and commuters alike. With its spacious main compartment, useful front organizer, and easily-accessible mesh side pockets, it will keep your stuff safe and readily available.Features and BenefitsSpacious main compartmentLarge front organizerDual side mesh pockets, perfect for water bottles or quick stashingDimensions: 16.5" x 12.5" x 6.5"