Ala a 54MM Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Oversize cat-eye frames with a retro-inspired look 54mm lens width; 20mm bridge width; 145mm temple length Silvertone studs Acetate Made in Italy ABOUT THE BRAND A trained sculptor, Tunisian designer Azzedine Ala a presented his first collection in 1981 after years of creating for others. Revered for his impeccable craftsmanship and signature fit-and-flare dresses, Ala as goal was to make women feel their best. His precision is exemplified by his timeless ready-to-wear and laser-cut accessories. Soft Accessories - Sunglasses > Ala a > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Ala a. Color: Navy.