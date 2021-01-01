KVD Beauty Cat Eyes For All Bestselling Vegan Eyeliner & Mascara Set

Cat Eyes For All Bestselling Vegan Eyeliner & Mascara Set - KVD Beauty Cat Eyes For All is a 3-piece set of KVD's bestsellers, featuring two full-size, award-winning Tattoo Liners and a full-size volumizing mascara. Benefits Everything you need to create the perfect cat eye and more Includes two full-size Tattoo Liners - KVD Beauty's award-winning, extreme long-wear, waterproof liquid eyeliner inspired by tattoo artistry Get extreme vegan volume, powered by plant-based fats with KVD Go Big or Go Home Volumizing Mascara 100% vegan and cruelty-free Includes Full-size Tattoo Liner in TROOPER BLACK (0.02 oz) Full-size Tattoo Liner in MAD MAX BROWN (0.02 oz) Full-size KVD Go Big or Go Home Volumizing Mascara in TROOPER BLACK (0.33 oz) - Cat Eyes For All Bestselling Vegan Eyeliner & Mascara Set