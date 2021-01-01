Black Cat Witch Dance Fire Evil Forest Witchy Halloween Cute Tote Bag

Witch's Essentials design features items or things that Witches are around daily - this design features Black Cat! Click on the brand name to see more Witch's Essentials designs! Perfect gift for Halloween, birthday, anniversary, or any occasion. Perfect spooky and cute gift for green witch, wiccan witch, casual witch, real witch that enjoys all things occult, mysticism, constellation, astrology, incantations, cauldron and hat. Great witchy design that is good for both witches and wizards. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.