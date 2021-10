Cat Zodiac Signs Astrology Birthday Kitten Cats Horoscope T-Shirt Perfect gift for best cat mom, cat dad, cat lovers who love astrology, kittens, kitty, Siamese, Persian, Maine Coon, Ragdoll, Bengal, Abyssinian, Birman, Sphinx, feline and all breeds of cats. Great to wear at pet birthday or international cat day. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.